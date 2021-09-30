BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,496. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

