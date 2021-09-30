BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DMF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 67,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

