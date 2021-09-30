BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 171,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,573. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.