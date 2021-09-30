BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 171,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,573. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
