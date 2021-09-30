BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 93,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

