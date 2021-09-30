Bollard Group LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 791.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,108 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 493,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $68.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

