Bollard Group LLC Buys 23,400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.61 on Thursday, hitting $220.75. The company had a trading volume of 332,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,086,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.