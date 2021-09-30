Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $149.94. 12,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

