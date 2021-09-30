Bollard Group LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 45,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 162,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.78. 50,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.