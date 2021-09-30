Bollard Group LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 53,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,485. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

