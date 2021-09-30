Bollard Group LLC Has $27.40 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,663 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after buying an additional 1,065,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,970,000 after buying an additional 924,690 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 122,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

