Bollard Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

