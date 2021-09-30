Bollard Group LLC Lowers Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.94. 12,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

