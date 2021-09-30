Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.62. 159,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $428.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

