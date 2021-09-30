BOLT (BOLT) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $171,749.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

