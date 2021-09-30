Bondly Market Cap Reaches $6.16 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $900,279.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

