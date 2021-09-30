boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $212.20

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.20 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03), with a volume of 8729411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.34).

A number of research analysts have commented on BOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.75.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

