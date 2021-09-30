Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Update

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 565.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOMH stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Boomer has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

