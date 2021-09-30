Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Holdings Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.69% of Brady worth $49,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brady by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,761. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

