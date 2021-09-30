Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 71,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.96. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

