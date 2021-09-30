BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BBRW remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 157,556,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,243,930. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

