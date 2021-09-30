Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.38

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $12.20. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 792 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.24 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.