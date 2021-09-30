Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 320046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.