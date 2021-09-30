Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is CNA Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 214,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564,348. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

