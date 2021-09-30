Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 457,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

