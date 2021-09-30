British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

