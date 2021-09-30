Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,822,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,959,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.37% of Brixmor Property Group worth $636,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

