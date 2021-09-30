Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Update

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 7,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Broad Street Realty has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 39.89%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

