Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 573.5% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of SCLE stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

