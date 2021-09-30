Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $173,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $495.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

