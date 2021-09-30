Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.28) to ($6.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

AAL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 24,001,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,718,438. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,649 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 701,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

