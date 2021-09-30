Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post sales of $39.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $153.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

