Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $78,438,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

