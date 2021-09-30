Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.51. The stock had a trading volume of 809,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,846. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.70.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,771 shares of company stock valued at $69,087,287. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.