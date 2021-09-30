Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

