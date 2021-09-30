Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,379 shares of company stock valued at $63,453,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $129.01 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

