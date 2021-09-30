Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $264.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.92. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

