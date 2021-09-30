Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $426.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $431.18 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $12,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

