Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $612.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.00 million and the highest is $622.51 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $571.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CW opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

