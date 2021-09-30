Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.95 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $70.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.34 billion and the lowest is $69.91 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $271.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $281.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $284.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

