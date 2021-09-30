Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. 41,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

