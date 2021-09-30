Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $4.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12. Lennar posted earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,145. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lennar by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 193.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 287.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

