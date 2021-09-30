Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

