Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. NCR posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 11.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NCR by 444.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NCR by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 30,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

