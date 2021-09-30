Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

ODFL stock opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $179.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

