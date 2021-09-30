Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 782,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.