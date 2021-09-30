Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Billion

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the highest is $7.98 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.49 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.