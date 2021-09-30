Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

