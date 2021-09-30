Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $530.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.41 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

