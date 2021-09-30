Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

