Brokers Issue Forecasts for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $65,307,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

